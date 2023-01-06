scorecardresearch
ICAI CA Final, Inter November 2022 result date announced; scores on January 10

ICAI CA Inter, Final November 2022 Results: Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the result at the official ICAI website — icaiexam.icai.org.

This announcement was made by the institute today on their official website and their official Twitter account.
ICAI CA Final, Inter November 2022 result date announced; scores on January 10
ICAI Final, Inter November 2022 Results: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today announced that the results for Chartered Accountants (CA) final and intermediate November 2022 examinations will be declared likely on January 10, 2023. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the result at the official ICAI website — icaiexam.icai.org.

This announcement was made by the institute today on their official website and their official Twitter account.

Read |CA vs CS: Which course is better for students? An expert explains

 

“The results of Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Exam held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, 10th January 2023 & the same can be accessed by candidates on the website https://icai.nic.in,&#8221; the tweet read.

Once the result for final and intermediate exam is released, candidates would require to enter his/her registration number, along with his/her roll number to login and check their score.

This announcement comes a little after the Central Council Member (CCM) of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal recently tweeted on his official account that the result for CA Final will be released before January 14. Earlier, the CCM had said that the result will be declared between January 10 and 15.

The CA Final exams for group I were conducted between November 1 and 7, 2022 while for group B the exams were held from November 10 to 16, 2022.

