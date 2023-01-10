scorecardresearch
ICAI CA Final, Inter, Foundation May-June 2023 exam dates released; check full schedule here

The exams for the foundation batch will be conducted from June 24 till 30, intermediate exams will be conducted from May 3 till 18 , and the final exams will be conducted from May 2 till 17 (both groups).

ICAI CA Final, Inter, Foundation May-June 2023 exam schedule: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today announced the May-June 2023 exam schedule for foundation, intermediate and final exams. The detailed schedule can be found at the official ICAI website — icaiexam.icai.org.

According to the official calendar, the exams for the foundation batch will be conducted from June 24 till 30, intermediate exams will be conducted from May 3 till 18 , and the final exams will be conducted from May 2 till 17 (both groups).

Course Dates
Foundation 24, 26, 28, 30 June 2023
Inter, group 1 3, 6, 8, 10 May 2023
Inter, group 2 12, 14, 16, 18 May 2023
Final, group 1 1: 2, 4, 7, 9 May 2023
Final, group 2 11, 13, 15, 17 May 2023

The foundation exam of paper 1 and 2  will be conducted from 2 pm till 5 pm, and the timings for paper 3 and 4 will be 2 pm to 4 pm. The intermediate exams will be conducted from 2 pm till 5 pm. Paper 1 to 5, and paper 7 and 8 of the final exams will be conducted from 2 pm till 5 pm, and the paper 6 (elective) is scheduled from 2 pm till 6 pm.

Candidates should remember that in paper 3 and 4 of foundation examination and all papers of post qualification course examination, there will not be any advance reading time, whereas in all other papers, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1.45 pm to 2 pm.

This year, the exams will be conducted in eight overseas exam centres, namely in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Thimpu (Bhutan), Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuwait and Muscat. It will be conducted in over 280 centres across India.

