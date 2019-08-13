ICAI CA Final Result, CA Foundation Result 2019: Date and time confirmed

ICAI CA Final Result, CA Foundation Result 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the result for the Chartered Accountants (CA) final exam (old and new course) and foundation exam by Wednesday, August 14. Candidates can check their result at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

Advertising

The exams were conducted in May and June, 2019. Those who wish to get their result via email can register their ids at icai.nic.in. The window to do the same has been open since August 10. One can also get the result via SMS by sending a text message at 58888.

ICAI CA Final Result, CA Foundation Result 2019: How to check via SMS

To check the result of the final exam (old Course) candidates have to type CAFNLOLD (space) roll number for the new course, one has to type CAFNLNEW (space) roll number and for foundation exam results type CAFND and send it to 58888.

In video| Prakash Javadekar on J&K bill and more

Advertising

ICAI CA Final Result, CA Foundation Result 2019: How to check via websites

Step 1: Visit the ICAI official result website, caresults.nic.in

Step 2: Select final result of foundation result link (to be activated on August 14)

Step 3: Enter your NRO number, roll number or bar code, click on submit

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen, take a print out

Last year, Shadab Hussain from Kota has topped the CA final exam (from the old course) with 74.63 per cent marks and CA final new course topper is Siddhant Bhandhari from Jodhpur with 69.38 per cent marks.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is the national professional accounting body of India. It was established on 1 July 1949 as a statutory body under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 enacted by the Parliament (acting as the provisional Parliament of India) to regulate the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India.