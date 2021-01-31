ICAI CA final exam result date and time

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the result of the CA final exam for both old and new course either on February 1 or on February 2. Those who appeared for the exams held in November 2020 will be able to check their results at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. Along with the result, the merit list up to 50th rank will also be released on the official websites.

Students who wish to get the result at their official email id can email their requirements at icaiexam.icai.org. The facility will only be available till January 31. Candidates, however, can only get their results at the email ids registered already with the ICAI. Students can also check their results through SMS facility. Those who appeared for the final exam old syllabus will have to SMS CAFNLOLD <space> roll number while the new syllabus candidates need to SMS CAFNLNEW <space> roll number to 57575.

A total of 4,71,619 students had registered to appear for CA exams in November 2020. This includes foundation, intermediate, and final students. The exam was held across 1,085 exam centres. Students had held a protest against holding of exams amid the pandemic. Candidates who were unable to attempt the exam due to pandemic related issues were allowed another window to attempt the same in January.

Meanwhile, the ICAI has also given candidates a window to raise their observations, if any, on the question paper of CA exams held in January 2021. The last date to submit observations is February 10, the ICAI said in an official notice.