ICAI CA final exam result 2020: Here’s how to check

ICAI CA final exam result 2020: The result of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA final exam will be released today. According to ICAI, the result of CA final exam for both old and new course if not declared today, then it will release on February 2.
The candidates can check the result through the websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org. Along with the result, the merit list up to 50th rank will be available on the websites. The CA exam was earlier held in November.
ICAI CA final exam result 2020: How to check
Step 1: Visit the websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org
Step 2: Click on the ‘download result’ link
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.
For getting results through SMS candidates should type:
For Final Examination result the following:-
Final Examination (Old Course)
CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128
Final Examination (New Course)
CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128 and send the message to: 57575 – for all mobile services.
For any further clarifications, the CA exam candidates can contact: Foundation candidates: foundation_examhelpline@icai.in Final candidates: final_examhelpline@icai.in Intermediate(IPC) candidates: intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in Help Line Telephone numbers: 0120 3054 851, 852, 853, 854 and 835 0120 4953 751,752, 753 and 754.
