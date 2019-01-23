ICAI CA Final, CPT Result Nov 2018 LIVE Updates: Where and when to check

ICAI CA Final Result Nov 2018, ICAI CPT CA Foundation Result Nov 2018 LIVE Updates: The Institute Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the results of Common Proficiency Test (CPT) examination along with the CA Final (old course and new course) and foundation examination on Wednesday, January 23. The candidates can check the result through the official website, icaiexam.icai.org. The online registration process was conducted from October 4 to 25, 2018.
ICAI examination was held on December 16. To check result online, the candidates need to visit the official websites mentioned above and have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.
The all India merit list will also be announced on the same day. All those candidates who appeared for the final examination, foundation exam and CPT can access their result through their e-mail addresses. To register, candidates can mail request at the website — icaiexam.icai.org. All those registering their requests will be provided with the ICAI result.
CA final and foundation results to be announced seperately
The results for CA final exam and foundation exam are expected to be announced separately. The final exam is expected to be announced early and the foundation will be announced before 4 pm, as per sources.
CA result: Merit list ranks
The ICAI will release ranks up to top 50 spots in the merit list. Candidates name and marks will be declared there. However, rest of the candidates can check their results through normal result link. Also, personal and detailed scorecards will also be available in the result link
CA result: websites to check
According to sources, the result is expected to be released at 3 pm. Candidates can check these websites for result - icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org and caresult.icai.org.
CA result: How much do the toppers score?
Atul Agarwal had secured top position (existing curriculum) along with Prit Pritesh Shah from Surat who topped the Final (Revised Scheme) examination with 542 marks and New Delhi girl Swati who topped the Foundation examination with 332 marks in CA 2018 results. This year the marks cut0off is expected to be same or drop.
Verification fee refund process
In case of a change in marks, the verification fee is refunded to the candidate automatically. There is no need to make a separate claim for refund. In case, you have also applied for the next exam, pending the outcome of the verification and the outcome of verification, results in your passing the earlier exam, the examination fees paid by you for the next exam is also refunded or you may apply for change in group applied for next examinations. No such refund is made in case of an application for inspection / certified copy(ies).
CA reuslts: What is verification of marks and how to do it?
The process of verification of marks includes the following:
Checking:
• Whether any question or part thereof has remained unvalued and if so, to evaluate the same and issue a revised statement of marks.
• Whether there is any totaling error in any question or total marks on the cover page
• Whether there is any discrepancy between the marks for each question and or/part thereof and marks for each question indicated on the cover page of the answer book
However, revaluation of the answer book is not permitted under the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988
Meet last year's toppers
Jaipur boy Atul Agarwal topped last year's examination with 618 marks securing 77.25 per cent. The second position was grabbed by Aagam Sandipbhai Dalal from Ahmedabad with 615 marks and Anurag Bagaria from Surat secured the third position with 597 marks
CA result: Expected pass percentage 2019
As per experts, the CA final pass percentage of November 2017 was comparatively better than May 2017. Since the CA final syllabus was split into the new course and old course last year, there has been a slight downfall in the trend.
CA result 2018 pass percentage
Last year, In CPT exam, 35122 male candidates appeared of which 13492 have passed. A total of 25464 female students have sat for the CPT December exam of which 9541 have cleared. The overall pass percentage is at 38.02 with 23034 students have cracked the exam.
CA final result: How to check without roll number?
Many candidates often face issues. Some forget or misplace their roll number or registration number through which one can check the result. In such a case, candidates will have to register themselves provisionally. Follow these steps - To create provisional login:
Go to “New User Register Here”
Select correct Examination from drop down
Select the RegistrationNo, "Select Prefix" select "OTHERS"
In the area/box "Enter the seven digits of your registration number" enter any seven digits say 1234567
Enter your date of birth.
A system message will appear "Registration No. and Date of Birth you have entered doesn't match with our records. However, you may submit the details as Provisional Candidate. The system will allot a unique Provisional Registration Number (Pxxxxxxxxx) for this exam cycle.
Under this message, you will find a check-box with the words "YES. Register me as Provisional Candidate"
CA result: How to check
Candidates need to visit the official website(s) - icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org and caresult.icai.org. On the homepage click on the link CA result. Click on 'check results' link. A new window will open, log-in using registration number, the result will appear. Candidates can also check the merit list on the homepage itself by following the same procedure.
CA results at 3 pm
According to reports from ICAI officials, the result will be declared by 3 pm. The staff is uploading the same on the official websites. The link is not activated yet and will be updated as soon as the result is uploaded. As per sources, it is expected to be available for students at 3 pm.
ICAI Ca result: Merit list also to release today
