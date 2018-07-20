ICAI CA Final, CPT Result 2018 LIVE Update: Results declared at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Final May Result 2018, CPT Result June 2018 LIVE: The results will be available today at the official websites icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in at 6 pm ICAI CA Final May Result 2018, CPT Result June 2018 LIVE: The results will be available today at the official websites icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in at 6 pm

ICAI CA Final May Result 2018, ICAI CPT Result June 2018 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results of the Chartered Accountants final examination, foundation examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) today, on July 20. The results are available at the official websites icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in at 6 pm. The exams were held in May/ June 2018.

A total of 1,21,850 candidates were admitted in the final exam (old course) and there were 381 exam centres set across the globe for the same. For the new course final examination, a total of 5,406 candidates were admitted and 239 centres were set up. The students who have appeared for their final examination, foundation examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) can access their result via e-mail. All they have to do is to register their email ID and send request at the official website — icaiexam.icai.org.

