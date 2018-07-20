ICAI CA Final, CPT Result 2018 LIVE Update: Results declared at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Final May Result 2018, ICAI CPT Result June 2018 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results of the Chartered Accountants final examination, foundation examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) today, on July 20. The results are available at the official websites icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in at 6 pm. The exams were held in May/ June 2018.
A total of 1,21,850 candidates were admitted in the final exam (old course) and there were 381 exam centres set across the globe for the same. For the new course final examination, a total of 5,406 candidates were admitted and 239 centres were set up. The students who have appeared for their final examination, foundation examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) can access their result via e-mail. All they have to do is to register their email ID and send request at the official website — icaiexam.icai.org.
For getting results through SMS candidates should type: i) For Final Examination result the following: Final Examination (Old Course) CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128
Besides online, the candidates can also check the result of Final Examination, Foundation Examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) vis SMS. The service will be available through India Times.
The result of ICAI CA Final, CPT examination has been released on Friday, July 20. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in