Declared! ICAI CA final and CA foundation result 2018: How to check score?

ICAI CA final result: The Institute Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of Common Proficiency Test (CPT) and the CA final and foundation exam today. Candidates can check their result on the official website — icai.org. Shadab Hussain from Kota has topped the CA final exam (from the old course) with 74.63 per cent marks and CA final new course topper is Siddhant Bhandhari from Jodhpur with 69.38 per cent marks.

However, even before the result has been declared the website has been facing technical glitched. Many students have reported that they are not able to visit the website due to heavy traffic.

LIVE Updates of ICAI result

In such a case, there are three options for candidates to view their marks. Candidates can check it on the alternative website, icaiexam.icai.org. To check result online, the candidates need to visit the official websites mentioned above and have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number. The all India merit list has also been announced by ICAI.

CA aspirants can also receive their result via email. To have an email alert one has to register their id with the ICAI. To register, candidates can mail request at the website — icaiexam.icai.org.

Candidates will be asked for their PIN, name and other details to check authentication of their email ids. Once registered, candidates will get their score and result delivered to email, as and when it is announced.

The third option to get the result is via SMS. Candidates will have to SMS special code from their registered numbers to 5888. For the final Examination (Old Course) type CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six-digit final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128.

For the final examination (New Course) type CAFNLNEW (space) roll number. For foundation examination result, type CAFND (Space) roll number. Send the message to 58888 and you will get SMS result updates from the ICAI