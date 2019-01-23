Toggle Menu
Declared! ICAI CA final and CA foundation result 2018: How to check score?https://indianexpress.com/article/education/icai-ca-final-ca-foundation-and-ipc-result-2018-how-to-check-icai-org-caresult-icai-org-5551917/

Declared! ICAI CA final and CA foundation result 2018: How to check score?

ICAI CA final result: To check result online, the candidates need to enter his/her registration number. The result is also available via SMS.

ICAI CA reuslts, ca results, ca cpt result, ca final result ca foundation course result, icai foundation course result icai result, icai website, icai.org, caresult.icai.org, icai result direct link, icai topper, icai 2019 topper icai 2019 merit lit, icai alternative website, icai sms update, icai ca result on mail, how to regsiter email icai, how to check, sms update result ca, ca topper 2019, education news,
ICAI CA final result: Result of CA final, CPT and foundation courses today at icai.org. (Representational Image)

ICAI CA final result: The Institute Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of Common Proficiency Test (CPT) and the CA final and foundation exam today. Candidates can check their result on the official website — icai.org. Shadab Hussain from Kota has topped the CA final exam (from the old course) with 74.63 per cent marks and CA final new course topper is Siddhant Bhandhari from Jodhpur with 69.38 per cent marks.

However, even before the result has been declared the website has been facing technical glitched.  Many students have reported that they are not able to visit the website due to heavy traffic.

LIVE Updates of ICAI result

In such a case, there are three options for candidates to view their marks. Candidates can check it on the alternative website, icaiexam.icai.org. To check result online, the candidates need to visit the official websites mentioned above and have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number. The all India merit list has also been announced by ICAI.

CA aspirants can also receive their result via email. To have an email alert one has to register their id with the ICAI. To register, candidates can mail request at the website — icaiexam.icai.org.

Candidates will be asked for their PIN, name and other details to check authentication of their email ids. Once registered, candidates will get their score and result delivered to email, as and when it is announced.

The third option to get the result is via SMS. Candidates will have to SMS special code from their registered numbers to 5888. For the final Examination (Old Course) type CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six-digit final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128.

Advertising

For the final examination (New Course) type CAFNLNEW (space) roll number. For foundation examination result, type CAFND (Space) roll number. Send the message to 58888 and you will get SMS result updates from the ICAI

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Bihar Board 10th, 12th admit card for 2019 exam released, download at bsebregistration.com
2 ICAI CA Final, CPT Result Nov 2018 LIVE Updates: Result declared
3 DTE Karnataka Diploma Nov/ Dec 2018 results declared: How to check at btekarlinx.net, dte.kar.nic.in