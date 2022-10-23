scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

ICAI CA final admit cards released; check how to download

ICAI CA Final Exam Admit Cards Released: Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official ICAI website — icai.org.

ICAI CA Final Admit Card: Aspirants should remember to carry their admit cards to the exam centres as no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre without producing the hall ticket first.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) recently released the admit cards for the final exams and registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official ICAI website — icai.org.

According to the official schedule, the final exams for group I will be conducted between November 1 and 7, while for group B the exams will he held from November 10 to 16.

ICAI CA admit card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI website — icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘CA Final admit card 2022’.

Step 3: Fill the required details such as user id and password.

Step 4: Click on ‘submit’ and the CA Final admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the ICAI CA admit card 2022 for further references.

Aspirants should remember to carry their admit cards to the exam centres as no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre without producing the hall ticket first.

Meanwhile, the institute is also organising its first ever placement programme for flexi time/part time/work from home job opportunities. All women members having membership on or prior to September 30, 2021 and not holding COP as on date are eligible to participate in this placement programme, and can apply for this placement programme at the official ICAI website — cmib.icai.org.

