scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

ICAI CA Final Admit Card: Websites to check, how to download — main FAQs answered

ICAI CA Final Admit Card: The candidates can check the admit cards at icaiexam.icai.org. The examination for group A will be conducted from November 1 to 7 and for group B from November 10 to 16.

icai.org, ICAI, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI admit cards, ICAI CA Final admit card, ICAI CA final admit card releasedICAI CA final exam November 2022: The aspirants can give CA final exam only after completing 2.5 years of Articleship. (Express Photo/ Representative Image)

ICAI CA Final Admit Card: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will soon release the admit cards for CA final exams that are scheduled to be conducted in November 2022. Here are some of the most frequently asked questions.

Aspirants should remember to carry their admit cards to the exam centres as no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre without producing the hall ticket first.

Is CA Final admit card released?

No, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has not released the admit cards for CA Final November 2022. Once released, candidates can download the admit card from the official website of ICAI — icai.org.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...Premium
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environmentPremium
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...

“Admit cards of all the candidates will be hosted on eservices.icai.org, generally 14 days prior to the commencement of the examination. All candidates are required to print their admit cards from the website,” read the notification on the website.

How to download CA Final Admit Card Nov 2022?

Step 1: Go the official ICAI website — icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘CA Final admit card 2022’.

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as user id and password.

Step 4: Click on ‘submit’ and the CA Final admit card will appear on the screen.

Advertisement

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the ICAI CA admit card 2022 for further references.

When can candidates appear for CA final exam?

Candidates can appear for CA Final examination only after completing 2.5 years of articleship.

When are CA final exams scheduled?

As per the schedule, the final exams for group A will be conducted from November 1 to 7, while for group B the exams will be held from November 10 to 16.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-10-2022 at 08:56:25 pm
Next Story

Print of Balmoral Castle’s painting by King Charles III sells for £5,737.50

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement