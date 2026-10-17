ICAI CA Final admit card 2026 out at eservices.icai.org; exams from November 2

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the CA Final November 2026 examinations. Candidates appearing for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official ICAI examination services portal, eservices.icai.org.

The admit card is mandatory document for entry to the examination centre, and candidates should download and print it before the exams begin.

The CA Final examinations will be conducted in two groups. Group I papers are scheduled for November 2, 4 and 6, while Group II examinations will take place on November 9, 11 and 13, 2026. Candidates appearing for one or both groups should check the dates and centre details mentioned on their hall tickets. ICAI does not send physical copies of admit cards by post.