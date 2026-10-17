ICAI CA Final admit card 2026 out at eservices.icai.org; exams from November 2

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the CA Final November 2026 examinations. Candidates appearing for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official ICAI examination services portal, eservices.icai.org.
The admit card is mandatory document for entry to the examination centre, and candidates should download and print it before the exams begin.
The CA Final examinations will be conducted in two groups. Group I papers are scheduled for November 2, 4 and 6, while Group II examinations will take place on November 9, 11 and 13, 2026. Candidates appearing for one or both groups should check the dates and centre details mentioned on their hall tickets. ICAI does not send physical copies of admit cards by post.
ICAI CA Final admit card 2026: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official ICAI examination services portal at eservices.icai.org.
Step 2: Look for the link titled “Admit Card Final Exam November 2026”.
Step 3: Log in using the required Self Service Portal (SSP) credentials.
Step 4: Open the CA Final November 2026 admit card link.
Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for examination day.
After downloading the admit card, candidates should verify their name, roll number, registration details, examination group, centre name and address, photograph, signature and paper timings. Any discrepancy should be reported to ICAI through its official examination support channels before the examination. Candidates should also read all instructions printed on the hall ticket and carry a valid photo identity document along with the admit card.
The CA Final papers will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Paper 6, Integrated Business Solutions, will run from 2 pm to 6 pm. The broader September-November 2026 examination cycle also included the CA Foundation and Intermediate examinations in September. ICAI has scheduled the next Foundation and Intermediate examinations for January 2027. Candidates should check the official ICAI examination page for notices, guidance and further updates.