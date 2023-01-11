CA Final Result: Harsh Choudhary (AIR 1) chose this profession because of friends

CA Final Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Tuesday announced the results for results for Chartered Accountants (CA) final and intermediate November 2022 examinations. This year, Harsh Choudhary earned the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the final exams by scoring 618/800 (77.25 per cent).

‘Friends helped me decide’

Choudhary, who hails from Delhi, says he had not decided that he wanted to pursue CA till he passed his class 12 exams. After scoring 93 per cent, he started pursuing a degree in BCom from Dyal Singh College, University of Delhi.

However, his friends persuaded him to start preparing for CA as they too, were also pursuing the same. “I started enjoying studying the foundation course and soon realised that this is the right career choice for me,” he told indianexpress.com.

The Delhi boy has become a certified Chartered Accountant, but his friends have not been able to clear the professional exam. He hopes to help and motivate them.

‘Right amount of social media consumption is not distracting’

One thing that is different in his story from past toppers is that the 22-year-old did not give up social media, even during the exam days. “Be it Instagram, LinkedIn, WhatsApp or even YouTube, I have been active on social media all this while. While I did lower my consumption time to 30-40 minutes per day in the last few weeks, I did not shut it down completely,” he said.

He also added that staying active on social media helped him stay in regular contact with his friends, and also became a way of relaxation and stress buster for him. Listening to music, too, helped him calm his nerves and allowed him to reset after long study sessions.

In addition to this, he enjoys playing video games. He also enjoys watching football and cricket matches.

‘Offline vs online classes’

Choudhary started preparing for CA three years ago, however, the Covid pandemic took over the world. Due to this, and the rules of ICAI, he attended online classes for his final exams, and then shifted to self-study for the last six months.

“Due to rules laid out by the ICAI, CA aspirants are unable to pursue a full-time degree from a regular college. So, I shifted to a correspondence BCom degree from IGNOU. In addition to this, I was taking virtual classes from different tutors,” he said.

When asked if he feels online classes have some disadvantages, he quickly adds that virtual classes lack discipline.

“A lot of our travelling time is saved in online classes, but we sometimes end up using mobile phones during the virtual classes, or get distracted. It is easy to lose discipline in online classes, which is not the case in offline classes,” he said, and added that he would prefer offline classes, if given a chance.

‘Concentrate on ICAI’s study material’

The topper’s advice to future aspirants is to ensure that they prepare from the study material provided by the ICAI. Choudhary had earned an AIR 2 in his intermediate exams, and it was then when he had first started preparing from ICAI’s study material.

“During my foundation level exams, I did not pay much heed to ICAI’s study material, but I focused on it a little in my intermediate exam and got a good score. It was then when I realised that ICAI sets its question paper largely from these study materials,” he said. “Keeping this in mind, I concentrated more on the institute’s study material in the final exams, and that has helped me immensely. So, I would advise all aspirants to keep this tip in mind.”

He now aims to get a job in one of the top firms and then aim at becoming a direct tax consultant in the long term.