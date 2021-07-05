scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 05, 2021
Must Read

ICAI CA exams cancelled In Kathmandu due to Covid restrictions

Students appearing for CA examinations from any of the examination centres in Kathmandu, Nepal, need not individually apply for the opt-out to appear in November 2021 exams as the said opt-out is automatically applied as per institute's earlier announcement.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 5, 2021 1:01:07 pm
CA exams, ICAI, CA FInal exams, CA intermediateICAI is conducting offline CA exams across the country from July 5-20. File.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the CA July 2021 exams for the Final, Intermediate (IPC) and Intermediate scheduled have been cancelled at all examination centres in Kathmandu, Nepal.

“In view of ongoing strict lockdown and accompanying restrictions in Nepal, it has been decided that July 2021 examinations for the Final (old as well as new scheme), Intermediate (IPC) and Intermediate scheduled from July 5-20, 2021 at all examination centres in Kathmandu (Nepal) only stands cancelled,” read the official announcement by the ICAI.

Read | ICAI CA exams 2021: SC gives nod to conducting offline exams from Monday

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

It may be noted that for the students appearing from the examination centres of Kathmandu, July 2021 examinations will not be treated as an attempt. The students appearing for examinations from any of the examination centres in Kathmandu, Nepal need not individually apply for opt-out to appear in November 2021 exams as the said opt out is automatic as per the institute’s earlier announcement.

However, it is clarified that the schedule of examinations in respect of all other cities/ centres shall remain unchanged. The Haryana government on Sunday again extended the lockdown till July 12 but has allowed ICAI to conduct CA exams. 

“The Institute of Chartered Accountants is allowed to hold Chartered Accountant Examinations from July 5 till July 20 while following standard operating procedures issued by the government as safety protocols for Covid-19. The Common Entrance Exam (CEE) to be held at Hisar by the Army Recruiting Office, Military Station Hisar shall also be allowed to be held, subject to strict observance of social distancing norms, santisation and Covid-appropriate behavioural norms,” the fresh order issued by Haryana State Disaster Management Authority said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 05: Latest News

Advertisement