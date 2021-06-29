ICAI CA exams 2021: Supreme Court to hear plea today on postponement, demand for more exam centres

The Supreme Court will today resume hearing plea regarding postponement of CA exams and increase in exam centres. Advocate Ramji Srinivasan appeared for ICAI in the court on Monday said that a brief note was submitted by the institute last night on the conduct of exams keeping in view the recommendations made by the petitioners.

The plea filed by Anubhav Shrivastava Sahai stated that in case, the authorities are not able to adhere to Covid-19 protocols, the CA exam schedule should be postponed until the situation is conducive to conduct the exams.

It also seeked for at least one exam centre in every district of India. The plea stated that there should be a provision of stand-by exam centres if some exam centres are likely to go into the containment zones during the exam days.

The CA examinations are conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in May. The exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are now scheduled to be held from July 5-20.

The plea also seeked an extra attempt for students appearing for the intermediate and final exams under the old syllabus., the plea further stated.

It also stressed on the opt-out option for students, however, ICAI has already allowed the provision to the students who registered to appear in the July 2021 CA exams. The petitioner also urged the court to issue directions to treat the e-admit cards to be issued to the captioned students, as e-passes for free movement of such students in containment zones.

Meanwhile, keeping in view, the adverse effects of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, 6000 CA students have written a representation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request him to postpone the CA Exams.