CA exams 2021: SC directs ICAI to create opt-out scheme, exam to be conducted as per schedule

RT-PCR report will not be a compulsory document and a certificate by a medical practitioner will be deemed valid for opting out. (File)

Giving its final verdict on the CA exams 2021, the Supreme Court today directed the ICAI to come up with an inclusive opt-out option for students suffering from Covid-19. The panel also clarified that apart from the opt-out option all the points mentioned in the SOP will remain unchanged, as reported by the Bar and Bench.

A Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose heard the plea filed by Anubhav Shrivastava Sahai citing the postponement of CA July exams 2021 and several other issues.

Read | ICAI CA exams 2021: 10 last-minute tips to ace the exam

ICAI filed an SOP in the court this morning after citing all the concerns raised by the students. The apex court heard all the arguments raised regarding the SOP filed related to the CA exams. The SOP had been written and filed based on various points as asked by the SC. However, the Bench found it inadequate and thus asked the ICAI to add points as said in the order.

The court has directed ICAI to add the following points in the opt-out option being provided to CA students:

Medical conditions: The court has asked ICAI to provide an opt-out facility to students who themselves or any of their family members are suffering from Covid-19.

RT-PCR report will not be a compulsory document and a certificate by a medical practitioner will be deemed valid for opting out. Such candidates will be permitted to repeat old and new courses in 2021 subject to conducive situations.

The court further clarified that if any candidate gets COVID during the exam cycle, he will be allowed to opt-out and it will not be treated as an attempt. They can appear in the exams in the November cycle.

Logistical support: The court directed ICAI to follow strict Covid-19 protocols for conducting the exams. In case of a last-minute change of examination centres due to its inclusion in the containment zone, the candidates will be allowed to opt out of the exam. In such a case, attempts will not be counted and candidates can appear in the November exam.

The top court clarified that it has no intention of tweaking the rules so laid and the decision has been given considering the necessary Covid-19 related SOPs.

The CA examinations are conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in May. The exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are now scheduled to be held from July 5- July 20.