ICAI CA exams 2021: 10 last minute tips to crack the exam

– CA Niket Thacker

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) every year conducts examinations for the CA aspirants. The exam is conducted at different levels as per the CA courses. For being a certified chartered accountant, candidates have to qualify each level of ICAI examinations. While it may seem like few exams, most of the candidates take years to qualify all the exams. However, a well-curated study plan can help crack the exam easily.

This year, the CA exams will be conducted from July 5 to July 20, 2021. As we approach the dates of the examination, some aspirants feel anxious about their preparation and revision. Here are some last-minute tips for aspirants to shred the exam fear and crack the CA exam:

Trust your preparation: Avoid exploring new topics at this stage as it might create unnecessary confusion. Instead, utilise this time to thoroughly revise everything you have already covered/learned. It is important to refer to the revision test paper (RTP) to understand and know your preparation better.

Focus on working notes for practical papers: ICAI follows a step-wise marking process for evaluation of all practical papers including accounting, costing, financial management and taxation. It is advised to write proper working notes for these subjects as it can help you fetch marks.

Focus on language in theory papers: Language plays a vital role in getting good marks for this exam. For papers like law, audit, SM/EIS, it is essential to use important sentences, references of sections, and case laws (wherever required) and incorporate keywords within your answers.

Study all the amendments: It is important to read all the relevant amendments for your exam as ICAI often asks questions based on them. One must pay close attention to the additions made to ICAI material as those are equally important for the paper.

No recollection of topics – don’t panic: During the preparation for the exam, if you are unable to recollect something, do not panic. It happens with everyone. Take a minute to focus on your breathing, your preparation will get you in the flow. It is essential to attempt all the questions and stay calm throughout the exam.

RTPS – must to reads: It is crucial to not miss out on RTPS as it will give you an idea of questions, expected answers and all latest amendments with their applicability. Spend a good amount of time on RTPS through the course of your preparation.

Do not compare with others: Everyone has their own way of studying and preparing, you should stick to yours. Don’t compare your daily preparation with your friends as it will only serve to distract you. Instead, focus your energy on staying positive. Have healthy conversations with friends and family to realign yourself to your aspirations.

Find a balance: The course is fairly vast with very little time in hand. You might not be able to revise the course 100%; understand that it is completely alright. Trust your preparation and target to revise 80-90% of the entire course.

Good health will become key: It is crucial to stay healthy before any exam. Eat healthily and get proper sleep. In addition to this, exercise or meditate for at least 15 to 30 minutes every day. Find ways to keep yourself in the best of spirits. It is always the motivated mind that conquers. Personally, I had fainted in one of my papers due to lack of sleep and food, so don’t repeat the same mistake. Learn from my experience.

Not all papers will be the same: There are many papers, each of which has multiple subjects. It is likely that not all papers will go according to the plan. If by chance, one paper doesn’t go well, do not give up on the other papers. Don’t lose confidence in yourself. Instead, start preparing for the next paper with newfound momentum.

Due to the pandemic, there has been an extended delay in several exams; leverage this time to focus on your weaker topics. Additionally, aspirants are advised to make note of the changed exam dates and refer to the Institute’s official website for updates.

(The writer is a CA educator at Unacademy)