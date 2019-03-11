ICAI CA exam postponed, check revised dates

ICAI CA exam 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the Chartered Accountants (CA) examination which was to begin May 2, 2019, to May 27, 2019 on the pretext of the General Election 2019.

In an official release the ICAI said, “It is hereby notified for general information that in view of Elections to the 17th Lok Sabha Parliamentary Constituencies across the country, spanning April-May, 2019, the Chartered Accountants Examinations initially scheduled from May 2, 2019 to May 17, 2019 stand rescheduled. The said examinations shall now be held from May 27, 2019 to June 12, 2019.”

Meanwhile, GUJCET 2019 has also been rescheduled because of elections.

Interested candidates need to apply for the CA exams on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org. The application process will begin from February 20 and will conclude on March 12, 2019. The exams will be conducted over 139 exam centres across the country. Additionally, there are five foreign centres where the exam will be conducted.

The last date for application is March 12, 2019 without late fee and March 19, 2019 with late fee of Rs 600.