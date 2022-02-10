ICAI CA Result July 2021 Live Updates: Result to be announced today, here’s how to check

ICAI CA result 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the result for the Chartered Accountants (CA) July 2021 examination today i.e February 10. Candidates can check the results on the official website – icai.org. A senior official from the ICAI confirmed to indianexpress.com that the result will be declared on February 10 in the evening.

“The results of the CA Final examination (old course & new course) and foundation examination held in December 2021 are likely to be declared on Thursday, i.e February 10, 2022(evening)/Friday, February 11, 2022,” the ICAI had said in an earlier notice.

The exams were conducted in an offline mode. The Foundation exams were conducted on December 13,15,17 and 19. Final exams for both old and new courses were conducted between December 5 and December 19. The exams were held in offline mode across more than 190 districts in the country.

Candidates of the foundation and final examination (old course and new course) can also get their results via e-mail addresses. To avail of the facility, candidates have to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org.

All those registering their requests will be provided with their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.