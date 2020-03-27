ICAI CA exam 2020 postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

ICAI CA will be conducted from June 19, 2020 ICAI CA will be conducted from June 19, 2020

ICAI CA exam 2020: In the situations arising out of coronavirus pandemic, the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has postponed the Chartered Accountants (CA) examination scheduled from May 2 to 18, 2020. The examination will now be conducted from June 19, 2020.

“In view of the ongoing spurt of the Covid-19 pandemic and in the interest of the well being of students, the Chartered Accountant examinations initially scheduled from May 2 to 18, 2020, shall now be conducted from June 19 to July 4, 2020,” the official release mentioned.

The foundation (new course) exam will be held on June 27, 29, July 1, 3, 2020. Intermediate (IPC) course exam under the old scheme for Group I will be conducted on June 20, 22, 24 and 26, while group II examinations on June 28, 30, July 2, 2020.

The candidates can check the revised dates through the website- icai.org.

ICAI will conduct the CA exams at 207 centres nationwide and also at five centres overseas — Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat. It will announce the result of the CA exam by August.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd