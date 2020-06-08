ICAI CA Exam 2020: Application process for centre change postponed again

ICAI postponed the re-opening online centre change facility for the upcoming CA exams. (Representational Image) ICAI postponed the re-opening online centre change facility for the upcoming CA exams. (Representational Image)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) postponed the re-opening online centre change facility for the upcoming CA exams, which will be conducted later this year. CA aspirants, who wish to change their exam centres, will have to wait and any announcement in this regard will be made on the official website icai.org. Earlier it was notified that students could apply for centre change from June 7 till June 9, however, as per the latest information this has been revised.

Following the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown, many CA aspirants had returned to their home states for safety concern, which subsequently led ICAI provide the option for exam centre change.

The latest notification, which was released on Saturday, June 6 states: “As the lockdown position will become clear in the next couple of days, it has been decided that this window be opened after the fresh guidelines are received so that the students can make up their mind and apply for the centre change accordingly.”

The ICAI earlier postponed the CA exam to be conducted in June 2020 for the second time after the lockdown was extended. The Foundation, Inter and Final exam will now be conducted in July and August this year. Candidates who will be appearing for the same can check the new schedule on the official site of ICAI.

As of now the exam is scheduled to begin on July 29 and would end on August 16, 2020. This has also given the candidates an extra month to prepare.

Previously, the May examination was scheduled to be conducted in June and July 2020.

