ICAI CA exam 2020: Application process begins tomorrow, check details

ICAI CA exam 2020: The application process for the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) Chartered Accountants (CA) examination will begin on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Interested candidates need to apply for the CA exams on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org.

The CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final examinations are scheduled to be held from May 2 to 18, 2020. They will be conducted in 207 centres, including overseas centres of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat. “The examination commencement timings at Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Muscat centres will be 12.30 pm i.e. Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Muscat local time corresponding / equivalent to 2 pm. (IST). The examination commencement timing at Doha Centre will be 11.30 am i.e. Doha local time corresponding / equivalent to 2 pm. The examination commencement timing at Kathmandu (Nepal) Centre will be 2.15 pm Nepal local time corresponding / equivalent to 2 pm (IST),” the notification mentioned.

The foundation course examination, under the new scheme, is scheduled to be conducted on May 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2020.

Meanwhile, the International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation examination is scheduled to be conducted from May 3, 2020. “The examinations in post-qualification course under regulation 204, viz.: International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO) and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT), which is open to members of the institute, will be held on the dates and places (centres in India only) which are given below provided that sufficient number of candidates offer themselves to appear from each of the below mentioned places,” the notification mentioned.

The application process will be closed on February 26, 2020 at the official website – icaiexam.icai.org. The late fee for submission of application online is Rs 600.

