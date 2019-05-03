ICAI CA exam 2019 dates changed, check new dates

ICAI CA exam 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has rescheduled some papers of Chartered Accountants (CA) final (Old scheme, new scheme), foundation examination. The final (old scheme, new scheme) (Group-I, paper-4) examination which was scheduled to be conducted on June 2 will now be conducted on June 4, 2019, according to the notification.

The final old scheme (Group- II, paper- 5) which was scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday, June 4 will now be conducted on June 13, 2019. The foundation examination (paper 3- Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning and Statistics) has been rescheduled from June 9 to 13, 2019, mentioned the notification.

“However, it is clarified that the schedule of examinations notified vide Notification No. 13-CA(Exam)/M/2019 dated 11th March, 2019 in respect of all other papers shall remain the same. In other words, there will be no change in the schedule of examinations for other papers, as already notified,” the notification reads.

Further, the final course exam will be conducted on June 27, 29, 31 2019. Group II June 4, 7, 9 and 11, 2019. The final exam will now be conducted on May 27, 29, 31 of May and June 2, 2019. and group II of the final exam will be held on June 4, 7, 9 and 11, 2019.

The exams will be conducted over 139 exam centres across the country. Additionally, there are five foreign centres where the exam will be conducted.