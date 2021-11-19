ICAI CA December exam 2021 admit cards released: How to download

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the Chartered Accountants (CA) December 2021 examination. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official ICAI website- icaiexam.icai.org. As per the schedule, the foundation exams under the new exam scheme will be conducted on December 13, 15, 17 and 19.

The Intermediate exams for the old and new courses will begin on December 6. Final exams, for both old and new courses, will be conducted between December 5 and 19. Candidates can check the complete schedule at icaiexam.icai.org/.

ICAI CA Final July exam 2021 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI website- icai.org

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’

Step 3: Enter details- login id and password

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save the admit card

The papers will be held in two shifts. While paper 1 and paper 2 will be held between 2 pm and 5 pm, paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. ICAI has also increased the examination centres to cover additional 192 districts of the country to facilitate candidates not to travel beyond their district to the extent possible. Candidates can check the complete guidelines at icaiexam.icai.org.