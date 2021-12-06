ICAI CA December 2021 exams begin; check exam day guidelines and important details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is conducting the CA December 2021 exams from December 5 to December 22. The institute has released exam day instructions for the Foundation, Intermediate and Final candidates. Candidates can check the complete guidelines at icaiexam.icai.org.

The exams will be held in offline mode across more than 190 districts in the country. Candidates must remember to carry their CA Admit Cards while going to the exam hall along with valid id proof. Without this document, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Check the important guidelines here.

Everyone has to install the Arogya Setu app on their smartphones and present the safety status while checking at the entrance gate.

Candidates must note that in case anyone has tested positive for COVID-19, they will be allowed to opt out of these exams. However, for this, they must submit a valid RT-PCR report that says that the candidate is positive. On submitting the RT-PCR report, if the institute approves, candidates will get the option to appear again for these exams but at a later date.

While the candidates have been asked to wear their own mask, carry their own water bottle and also carry 50/100 ml sanitisers bottle; the examination centres shall ensure that the superintendent shall keep masks for the candidate(s) who report requiring face mask or in case of malfunctioning of the mask during an appearance for examinations.

Also, hand sanitiser at the venue entry and inside the examination centres shall be made available in sufficient quantity on prominent places on all the days during the conduct of examinations Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for implementing safety precautions and for maintaining the required standard of hygiene shall be followed.