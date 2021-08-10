scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
ICAI CA December 2021 exam schedule released, check details

As per the schedule, the foundation exams under new exam scheme will be conducted on December 13, 15, 17 and 19. 

By: Education Desk |
August 10, 2021 5:07:05 pm
ICAI CA exams, CA exam schedule 2021Candidates can check the complete schedule at icaiexam.icai.org/.  (Representative image)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the schedule for CA foundation, intermediate and final exams scheduled for December 2021 exams. As per the schedule, the foundation exams under new exam scheme will be conducted on December 13, 15, 17 and 19. 

The Intermediate exams for the old and new course will begin from December 6. Final exams, for both old and new courses, will be conducted between December 5 and 19. Candidates can check the complete schedule at icaiexam.icai.org/. 

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2021: Application deadline for December exams extends

The Insurance Risk Management (IRM) technical exam for modules 1 to 4 will be held on December 5, 7, 9, and 11. The international trade laws and world trade organisation part 1 exam will be held from December 5 to 11. 

The papers will be held in two shifts. While paper 1 and paper 2 will be held between 2 pm and 5 pm, paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. 

The application process for admission to foundation, intermediate and final exams will begin from September 16 and will conclude on September 30. Applicants can apply at icaiexam,icai.org.

