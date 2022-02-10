ICAI CA Final and Foundation Results 2021 declared: How to check

ICAI CA December 2021 Exam Results: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results for both, old and new courses, for the foundation and final candidates. Those who appeared for the exam can check their result on icai.nic.in, icaiexam.icai.org, or caresults.icai.org.

The exams were conducted in offline mode. The Foundation exams were conducted on December 13,15,17 and 19. Intermediate exams for both old and new courses were administered from December 6 and Final exams for both old and new courses were conducted between December 5 and December 19.

ICAI CA December 2021 exam results: How to check the score

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Click on ‘’Results’ tab on the Home Page

Step 3: Select the exam name, example: ‘’Foundation’, ‘’Intermediate (Old)’

Step 4: Enter credentials to log in

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result for future use

The ICAI conducted the exams across 192 districts to limit the movement of people within their own districts, and all Covid-19 protocols were followed in the exam halls.