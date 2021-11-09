ICAI CA December 2021: Exam day guidelines released for CA aspirants

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday released the CA December 2021 exam day instructions for the Foundation, Intermediate and Final candidates. ICAI has already increased the examination centres to cover additional 192 districts of the country to facilitate candidates not to travel beyond their district to the extent possible. Candidates can check the complete guidelines at icaiexam.icai.org.

While the candidates have been asked to wear their own mask, carry their own water bottle and also carry 50/100 ml sanitisers bottle; the examination centres shall ensure that the superintendent shall keep masks for the candidate(s) who report requiring face mask or in case of malfunctioning of the mask during an appearance for examinations.

Also, hand sanitiser at the venue entry and inside the examination centres shall be made available in sufficient quantity on prominent places on all the days during the conduct of examinations Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for implementing safety precautions and for maintaining the required standard of hygiene shall be followed.

As per the released guidelines, the candidates must ensure to report at the examination hall not before 1 pm wearing a face mask and carry with them exam-related items and documents. Keeping in view the general conditions; the candidates who would complete their paper in time will be allowed to exit the exam centre from 4 pm onwards.