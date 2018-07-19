ICAI CA CPT result 2018 tomorrow: When and where to check

ICAI CA CPT result 2018: The result will be available at the official website, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in at 6 pm. ICAI CA CPT result 2018: The result will be available at the official website, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in at 6 pm.

ICAI CA CPT result 2018: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the results of the Chartered Accountants final examination, foundation examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) tomorrow, July 20. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in at 6 pm. Along with the CA result, the all India merit list (upto the 50th rank in the case of final and foundation examination only) will be made available. The exams were earlier held in May/ June 2018.

A total of 1,21,850 candidates were admitted in the final exam (old course) and there were 381 exam centres set across the globe for the same. For the new course final examination, a total of 5,406 candidates were admitted and 239 centres were set up for the same.

The students who have appeared for their final examination, foundation examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) can access their result via e-mail. All they have to do is to register their email ID and send request at the official website — icaiexam.icai.org on July 16, that is, today. “All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result,” said a press note.

ICAI results 2018: When and where to check

Besides online, the candidates can also check the result of Final Examination, Foundation Examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) vis SMS. The service will be available through India Times.

For getting results through SMS candidates should type: i) For Final Examination result the following: Final Examination (Old Course) CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128

Final Examination (New Course) CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128

ii) For Foundation Examination result in the following: CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000171

iii) For Common Proficiency Test (CPT) result the following: CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate), e.g. CACPT 000171 and send the message to 58888 – for all mobile services – India Times

An all India merit list will also be released issued up to the maximum of 50th rank in the case of final examination and foundation examination. It will also be available on the above mentioned websites.

