ICAI CA CPT result 2018 date and time: Result by July 20, check at icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI results 2018: The result of the Chartered Accountants final examination, foundation examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) is expected to release on July 20. The exams were held in May/June, 2018 and the result will be hosted at 6 pm — icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. Along with the CA result, the all India merit list (upto the 50th rank in the case of final and foundation examination only) will be made available.

The students who have appeared for their final examination, foundation examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) can access their result via e-mail. All they have to do is to register their email ID and send request at the official website —icaiexam.icai.org on July 16, that is, today. “All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after

the declaration of the result,” said a note.

ICAI results 2018: How to check via SMS

Besides online, the candidates can also check the result of Final Examination, Foundation Examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) vis SMS. The service will be available through India Times.

For getting results through SMS candidates should type:

i) For Final Examination result the following:

Final Examination (Old Course)

CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128

Final Examination (New Course)

CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the

candidate), e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128

ii) For Foundation Examination result in the following:

CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000171

iii) For Common Proficiency Test (CPT) result the following:

CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the

candidate), e.g. CACPT 000171 and send the message to 58888 – for all mobile services – India Times

