ICAI CA CPT December 2018: Registration begins October 4, apply at icai.org

ICAI CA CPT December 2018: The exam is scheduled to be held on December 16, 2018 ICAI CA CPT December 2018: The exam is scheduled to be held on December 16, 2018

ICAI CA CPT December 2018: The registration process for the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) will begin from October 4. All the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, icaiexam.icai.org, till October 25, 2018. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 16, 2018.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions:

Morning session: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Section A – Fundamentals of Accounting

Section B – Mercantile Laws

Afternoon session: 2 pm to 4 pm

Section C – General Economics

Section D – Quantitative Aptitude

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Candidates should have either passed or appeared in the senior secondary examination (10+2 examination) or an examination recognised by the central government as equivalent thereto and has complied with such requirements as may be specified by the Council from time to time.

They should be registered for/switched over to common proficiency course with board of studies of ICAI on or before June 30, 2017 and should have revalidated their registration to the course (as applicable)

Paper pattern

The exam will be conducted in paper-pencil mode (PP mode) and the duration of the same will be four hours. Objective type questions will be asked and negative marking will be done for wrong answers.

Examination fee

The exam fee is required to be submitted on-line by using either visa or master credit/debit card/rupay card/net banking.

Fee for centres in India: Rs 1,000

Fee for centres in Kathmandu (Nepal): Rs 1,700

Fee for centres in Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai and Muscat: $ 300

ICAI CA CPT December 2018: Important dates

Online registration begins: October 4, 2018

Last date to apply online: October 25, 2018

Exam date: December 16, 2018.

About ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is the national professional accounting body of India. It was established on 1 July 1949 as a statutory body under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 enacted by the Parliament (acting as the provisional Parliament of India) to regulate the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd