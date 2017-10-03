ICAI CA CPT December 2017 exam: Registration begins from today, exam on December 17

ICAI CA CPT 2017: The exam fee is required to be submitted online by using either credit/debit card. ICAI CA CPT 2017: The exam fee is required to be submitted online by using either credit/debit card.

CA CPT 2017: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will start the registration process for CA Common Proficiency Test (CPT) from October 4 at icaiexam.icai.org. The exam is scheduled to held on December 17 at 191 centres in India and five centres at abroad.

Exam schedule: CA CPT 2017 will be held in two sessions. The Fundamentals of accounting and Mercantile Law paper will be held at the morning session and will begin at 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. The General Economics and Quantitative Aptitude will start at 2 pm and end at 4 pm. Candidates have to attempt a minimum of 170 questions to pass the exam and graduate to the next level.

Exam fees: Applications for admission to Common Proficiency Test (CPT) is required to apply online at the official website by October 25, 2017 (without late fees) and upto November 1, 2017 with late fees of Rs 600.

The exam fee is required to be submitted online by using either credit /debit card.

The fees payable for the Common Proficiency Test is Rs 1000 for centres in India while Rs 1700 for centres in Kathmandu (Nepal). CA aspirants have to shell out $300 for centres in Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai and Muscat.

The Common Proficiency Test (CPT) is open only to students registered with the ICAI of India for the Common Proficiency Course on or before June 30, 2017 and fulfil the requisite eligibility conditions.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has recently revised the syllabus for Chartered Accountancy and has included a number of contemporary topics like Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the course.

