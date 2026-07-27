ICAI announces 65th placement drive from August 3; over 5,300 vacancies announced across 29 centres

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the 65th Campus Placement Programme for newly qualified Chartered Accountants, with more than 6,300 candidates registering to participate. The placement drive is primarily for candidates who qualified the CA Final examination held in May 2026 and will connect them with employers across sectors including finance, audit, taxation, consulting, banking, manufacturing, analytics, risk management and information technology.
According to ICAI, 7,931 candidates cleared the CA Final examination in May 2026, of whom 6,399 have registered for the campus placement programme. In the first phase, 78 organisations have confirmed participation and have collectively notified 5,339 vacancies across nine major placement centres. ICAI said the campus placement initiative provides a structured and technology-enabled platform for newly qualified Chartered Accountants to secure employment with leading organisations.
Interviews will be conducted across 29 centres in August and September 2026. The inaugural session will begin in Delhi from August 3 to 7, followed by Mumbai and Pune (August 4-8), Kolkata (August 5-10), Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and so on. Interviews will be conducted in two phases during August and September; complete schedule below:
|Interview Centres
|Interview Dates
|PHASE – 1
|Delhi
|August 3–7, 2026
|Mumbai, Pune
|August 4–8, 2026
|Kolkata
|August 5–10, 2026
|Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai
|August 10–14, 2026
|Hyderabad, Jaipur
|August 11–17, 2026
|PHASE 2
|Noida, Thane
|September 21–22, 2026
|Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Ernakulam, Indore, Visakhapatnam
|September 23–24, 2026
|Bhopal, Chandigarh, Durgapur, Guwahati, Kanpur, Lucknow, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Ratlam, Vadodara
|September 25, 2026
The programme follows the 64th Campus Placement Programme, which saw 183 organisations participate and 2,570 job offers being made to newly qualified Chartered Accountants. The highest package offered during the previous placement cycle stood at Rs 27.50 lakh per annum, while the average annual package was Rs 13 lakh.
With over 80% of the candidates who cleared the May 2026 CA Final examination registering for placements and more than 5,300 vacancies already notified in the first phase, the latest campus recruitment exercise is expected to be one of ICAI’s largest placement drives for newly qualified Chartered Accountants.