ICAI announces 65th placement drive from August 3; over 5,300 vacancies announced across 29 centres

"Their role includes checking student engagement, the relevance of assigned tasks to vocational trade, and whether safety protocols are being followed," the circular noted. (File/ Representative image)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the 65th Campus Placement Programme for newly qualified Chartered Accountants, with more than 6,300 candidates registering to participate. The placement drive is primarily for candidates who qualified the CA Final examination held in May 2026 and will connect them with employers across sectors including finance, audit, taxation, consulting, banking, manufacturing, analytics, risk management and information technology.

According to ICAI, 7,931 candidates cleared the CA Final examination in May 2026, of whom 6,399 have registered for the campus placement programme. In the first phase, 78 organisations have confirmed participation and have collectively notified 5,339 vacancies across nine major placement centres. ICAI said the campus placement initiative provides a structured and technology-enabled platform for newly qualified Chartered Accountants to secure employment with leading organisations.