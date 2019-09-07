ICAI CA application form deadline extended

ICAI CA application form 2019: The Institute Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) extended the deadline to fill the one forms for chartered accountants (CA) exams, November 2019.

The last date to apply for the ICAI CA November exams 2019 was September 7 which has been extended to September 12 now. Candidates, however, can still submit the form with a late fee of Rs 600 till September 15; which was earlier September 10.

Additionally, in a special window provided to candidates from Jammy and Kashmir the last date for them to apply is September 15, without late fee.

Interested candidates will have to the form at the official website, icai.org. An examination fee of Rs 1800 will be applicable for single group exam while for both groups, candidates will have to pay Rs 3300.

In last year’s exam, Shahdab Hussain – son of a tailor had topped the exam with 597 out of 800 marks in his first attempt. In ICAI CA intermediate May result 2019 a total of 1.90 per cent candidates cleared the IPC Intermediate examinations, 14.65 per cent in Group-I and 21.80 per cent in Group-II.