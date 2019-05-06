ICAI CA May exams 2019 admit card released: How to download

ICAI CA admit card May 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has released the admit card for the Chartered Accountancy exams for the foundation, intermediate and final levels. Those who have applied for the exams can download their admit card or hall ticket from the official website — icai.org, icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org.

The ICAI exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 2, 2019 but were rescheduled on the pretest of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The exam will now be held on May 27, 2019 for which the admit cards have been released.

ICAI CA admit card May 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CA exam admit card May 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card or hall ticket CA exam 2019 and take a print out. No student will be allowed to enter the exam without a valid admit card.

For any further clarifications, the CA exam candidates can contact:

Foundation candidates: foundation_examhelpline@icai.in

Final candidates: final_examhelpline@icai.in

Intermediate(IPC) candidates: intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in

Help Line Telephone numbers: 0120 3054 851, 852, 853, 854 and 835

0120 4953 751,752, 753 and 754

The foundation course exam will be conducted on June 4, 7, 9, and 11, 2019. Intermediate (IPC) course exam will be conducted in two groups. IPC group 1 on May 29, 30 and June 1 and 3, 2019. IPC group II exam will be conducted on June 6, 8 and 10, 2019. Intermediate course exam group I will be conducted on May 28, 30 and June 1 and 3 and group 2 will be held on June 6, 8, 10 and 12, 2019.

Further, the final course exam will be conducted on June 27, 29, 31 and May 2, 2019. Group II June 4, 7, 9 and 11, 2019. The final exam will now be conducted on May 27, 29, 31 of May and June 2, 2019. and group II of the final exam will be held on June 4, 7, 9 and 11, 2019.