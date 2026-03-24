ICAI begins 64th campus placement registrations for April-May 2026: Check city-wise schedule

ICAI Placements 2026 Registration: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has opened registrations for its 64th campus placement programme for newly qualified Chartered Accountants, with the institute also announcing the detailed interview schedule for April 2026.

According to the ICAI, the placement cycle at major centres will begin from April 6. Interviews in Mumbai and Delhi will be held between April 6 and April 10. The process will continue in a staggered manner across other cities – Bengaluru from April 8 to April 13, Chennai from April 9 to April 14, Kolkata from April 10 to April 15, and so on.

ICAI Placements 2026 Registration: Interview schedule for major centres

The placement cycle will be conducted in April 2026 across major centres. Interviews will begin on April 6 and continue till April 17, depending on the city.