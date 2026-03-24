ICAI begins 64th campus placement registrations for April-May 2026: Check city-wise schedule

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ICAI Placements 2026 Registration: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has opened registrations for its 64th campus placement programme for newly qualified Chartered Accountants, with the institute also announcing the detailed interview schedule for April 2026.
According to the ICAI, the placement cycle at major centres will begin from April 6. Interviews in Mumbai and Delhi will be held between April 6 and April 10. The process will continue in a staggered manner across other cities – Bengaluru from April 8 to April 13, Chennai from April 9 to April 14, Kolkata from April 10 to April 15, and so on.
The placement cycle will be conducted in April 2026 across major centres. Interviews will begin on April 6 and continue till April 17, depending on the city.
|City
|Interview Dates
|Mumbai
|April 6 – April 10, 2026
|Delhi
|April 6 – April 10, 2026
|Bengaluru
|April 8 – April 13, 2026
|Chennai
|April 9 – April 14, 2026
|Kolkata
|April 10 – April 15, 2026
|Hyderabad
|April 13 – April 17, 2026
Apart from these major hubs, the institute will also conduct placement drives in Pune, Ahmedabad and Jaipur, along with 20 smaller centres to ensure wider participation and regional accessibility. ICAI said the detailed schedules for these locations are available on its official placement portal.
The CA Institute has introduced a standardised orientation programme for candidates across all centres. The sessions are designed to familiarise candidates with the placement process, employer expectations and career opportunities available to Chartered Accountants.
It will also include interview preparation support and practical guidance to improve candidate readiness.
The institute has reported strong participation from recruiters, with companies from multiple sectors already registering for the campus drive. The placement programme will be conducted across nine major centres, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Jaipur.
ICAI conducts its campus placement programme three times a year as a centralised platform to connect newly qualified Chartered Accountants with recruiters. In the previous cycle, the institute recorded over 10,200 job offers, with the highest domestic package reaching Rs 32.33 lakh per annum.
Earlier, ahead of the placement cycle, ICAI also conducted the CA Career Catalyst Programme 2026 in virtual mode from March 15 to March 22. The programme included domain-focused sessions in areas such as taxation, finance, audit, consulting, mergers and acquisitions, as well as emerging fields like forensic accounting and offshore accounting. Candidates were also given training in group discussions, HR interviews and one-on-one mentoring sessions.