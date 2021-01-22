ICAI asks students to submit observations on CA January 2021 question papers

ICAI CA January 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has invited candidates to share their observations, if any on the question paper of CA exams held in January 2021. The last date to submit observations is February 10, the ICAI said in an official notice.

Candidates can send their observations by either email or letter. Those submitting email can send observations at examfeedback@icai.in while posts can reach ICAI at “The Additional Secretary (exams). The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI Bhawan, Indraprastha Marg New Delhi 110002.”

“Only those observations of students will be taken up for consideration who provide their following details that is the name of the student, registration number, roll number, email-id, and mobile number,” said the official notice.

ICAI CA January exams have begun from January 21 and will continue till February 7.

From this year onwards, class 10 students will also be eligible to apply for the CA foundation course. Until now, students who clear class 12 were eligible to apply for the course. The class 10 students will be only provisionally registered and final admission will depend on class 12 board exam result. The early entry will allow students to complete the CA course and become Chartered Accountant, six months in advance, due to early admission, claims ICAI.