ICAI announces revised schedule for CA Intermediate and Final exams 

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the schedule for CA Intermediate and Final exams scheduled for July. The Intermediate exams for the old and new course will be held between July 6 and 20. Final exams, for both old and new courses, will be conducted between July 5 and 19. Candidates can check the complete schedule at https://icaiexam.icai.org/.

Important Announcement – Revised Schedule of ICAI Intermediate(IPC & New), Final(Old & New) and PQC Exams – MAY 2021. The Exams will be held from 5th July 2021 to 20th July 2021. pic.twitter.com/DNLyTgHEvR — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – ICAI (@theicai) June 5, 2021

The Insurance Risk Management (IRM) technical exam for modules 1 to 5 will be held on July 5, 7, 9 and 11. The ICAI had earlier announced the postponement of the CA Foundation exam in view of the Covid-19 situation in the country. Initially, the CA examination was to be held on June 24, 26, 28, and 30. The exam, as per the ICAI, will now commence from July 24, 2021.

The papers will be held in two shifts. While Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be held between 2 pm and 5 pm, Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The decision to postpone the exams has been taken in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the institute said. The ICAI has also said the window for changing exam city for these exams will be reopened from June 9 to June 11 at icaiexam.icai.org.