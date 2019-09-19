ICAI announces fee waiver in registration course fee for J&K, Ladakh and North East students

The Council of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will be providing concession on registration course fee for the students of newly formed Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and for 8 North-Eastern states.

The council has decided to waive off 75 per cent fee for the students registering for all level of CA Course, that is, Foundation, Intermediate and Final.

The Council of the ICAI also decided to open a representative office of the institute in Ladakh. “The opening up of office in Ladakh, the Chartered Accountancy course, one among the most economical courses, will be accessible to the interested candidates at their doorstep and thus empower the youth through skill development and will also to equip them to be a part of the mainstream / economy,” read the official release.

This step would enable ICAI to spread knowledge in the field of accountancy, corporate governance and facilitate services to the members, students and stakeholders in the aforesaid Union Territory, the release added.