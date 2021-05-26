ICAI announces extension for completion of OC/ITT

Article ship of those students who do not complete OC/ITT by 30 June, will be extended in proportion to the delay in completion of OC/ITT (Photo credit: Pixabay.com/ representational image)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday announced an extension till June 30 for the completion of the integrated course on information technology and soft skills (ICITSS) consisting of information technology taining (ITT) and orientation course (OC). This decision has been taken in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the current scheme of CA education and training, students are required to successfully complete the integrated course on information technology and soft skills (ICITSS) which consists of information technology training (ITT) and orientation course (OC). Both courses must be completed for a period of 15 days, and only after such completion may students register for practical training (articleship).

Completion of Orientation Course/IT Training by the students undergoing practical training on or before 30th June 2021 instead of 31st May 2021

Previously, in view of the pandemic, the ICAI allowed students to register for and join practical training (articleship) even if they had not completed the OC/ITT courses. These students were required to complete the courses by May 31, as per the official announcement.

However, this most recent announcement by the ICAI through an official tweet, declared, “The students who are required to complete OC/ITT course up till 31 May 2021, can now complete the same on or before 30 June 2021.” The announcement also declared that the articleship of those students who do not complete OC/ITT by 30 June, will be extended in proportion to the delay in completion of OC/ITT. For example: If a student completes their OC/ITT by 15th July 2021, their articleship will be extended for a period of 15 days.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ICAI had also postponed the CA intermediate and final examinations which were to be conducted on 22 May and 21 May 2021 respectively.