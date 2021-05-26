ICAI announces dates for Intermediate, Final and Post Qualification course exams

Detailed schedule/ notifications for these examinations will be released by the ICAI shortly.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Wednesday announced the Intermediate, Final and Post Qualification Course the examinations shall commence from July 5.

“It is hereby announced for general information that the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) {Under Old Scheme}, Intermediate {Under New Scheme}, Final {Under Old & New Scheme} and Post Qualification Course, viz.,: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) of May 2021 Examinations shall now commence from Monday, 5th July 2021 across the globe”, said the announcement.

Previously, the Intermediate and Final Chartered Accountants exams were set to begin from May 21 and 22, respectively. However, the examinations were postponed in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Detailed schedule/ notifications for these examinations will be released by the ICAI shortly. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official ICAI website for announcements, updates and notifications- http://www.icai.org.