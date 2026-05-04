ICAI announces CA exam schedule for September-November cycle 2026

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the schedule for the September to November 2026 cycle of Chartered Accountancy (CA) examinations, covering foundation, intermediate, final and two post-qualification member examinations. Candidates will be able to submit their online examination forms from July 6, 2026, by logging into the CA Self-Service Portal (SSP) at eservices.icai.org.

The foundation and intermediate papers are scheduled to be conducted in September, while final examinations are to be held in November. It should be noted that the candidates can fill out the application form only through online mode. ICAI has also provided a short window to the candidates in case they wish to change the medium of the paper or exam preferences.