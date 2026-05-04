ICAI announces CA exam schedule for September-November cycle 2026

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the schedule for the September to November 2026 cycle of Chartered Accountancy (CA) examinations, covering foundation, intermediate, final and two post-qualification member examinations. Candidates will be able to submit their online examination forms from July 6, 2026, by logging into the CA Self-Service Portal (SSP) at eservices.icai.org.
The foundation and intermediate papers are scheduled to be conducted in September, while final examinations are to be held in November. It should be noted that the candidates can fill out the application form only through online mode. ICAI has also provided a short window to the candidates in case they wish to change the medium of the paper or exam preferences.
Here are some important dates that the candidates should keep in mind:
– Online form begins – July 6, 2026
– Last date without late fee – July 19, 2026
– Last date with late fee – July 22, 2026
– Correction window – July 23 to July 25, 2026
Candidates should keep in mind that ICAI has declared that no changes will be made to the final dates even if the examination date is declared a holiday by central or state authorities. Therefore, candidates are required to make arrangements accordingly.
|Examination
|Examination date
|CA Foundation
|September 2, 5, 7, 9
|CA Intermediate Group I
|September 1, 3, 6
|CA Intermediate Group II
|September 8, 10, 12
|CA Final Group I
|November 2, 4, 6
|CA Final Group II
|November 9, 11, 13
|INTT-AT
|November 11, 13
|IRM technical exam
|November 6, 9, 11, 13
As per an official notice issued by the ICAI, most papers will be held for a duration of three hours, running from 2 pm to 5 pm. Foundation papers 3 and 4 will be held for two hours, while the final paper 6, as well as the International Taxation Assessment Test, will be held for a period of four hours. Fifteen minutes of reading time will be provided in all papers except the foundation papers 3 and 4 and the post-qualification tests.
The ICAI has given the candidates the option of attempting the paper in either English or Hindi medium for all three examinations – Foundation, Intermediate and Final papers.