ICAI allows converted students to appear in old/new scheme in November 2021 exam

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today issued a public notice easing the distress of the students. As per the notice, the converted students from the earlier scheme to the new scheme from July 21, 2021 to August 20, 2021 will be allowed to appear in the old/new scheme 2021 examination.

The institute had earlier announced the extension of the last attempt to appear in the CA final and intermediate (IPC) old courses examination to the November 2021 attempt for all the students of the old course. The provision is also open for students who opted out of the May 2021 examination cycle.

Important Announcement – Students converted from earlier scheme to revised scheme from July 21, 2021 to August 20, 2021 allowed to appear in Old/ New scheme in November, 2021 examination.

Detailshttps://t.co/jpzItaj6MZ pic.twitter.com/zbOaYvQXw1 — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – ICAI (@theicai) September 8, 2021

As per the notification, the November 2021 examinations will be the last attempt for the students writing their examinations under the old syllabus and no such extension be given further under any circumstances as the old course scheme will be closed forever.

While the decision came as a ray of sunshine for aspirants, many candidates had protested with the delayed timing of this decision as most of them had converted to the new scheme to avoid losing a chance to appear in November exam.

The students appearing in the CA inter and final exams were given an opportunity to either convert the course into a new syllabus or appear with the old course in the July 2021 exams which will be the final attempt for them. Considering the ICAI’s decision, students who were unsatisfied with their performance in the July 2021 attempt converted into the new syllabus so as to not miss a chance.

On June 1, 2016, ICAI had announced the introduction of changes in the CA course which became applicable from July 1, 2017. As per the old course, the CA IPCC exam consists of 7 papers of 100 marks each for a total of 700 marks. While, with the newly introduced changes, this stage is now called CA inter which consists of 8 papers of 100 marks each for a total of 800 marks.