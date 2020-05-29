ICAI allows CA aspirants to change exam centres

ICAI CA exam 2020: The online correction window will be open from June 7 to 9. Representational image/ file ICAI CA exam 2020: The online correction window will be open from June 7 to 9. Representational image/ file

ICAI CA exam 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) is allowing candidates to change their examination centres keeping in mind the possible troubles one can face due to various restrictions put on place amid coronavirus pandemic. The online correction window will be open from June 7, and the candidates can apply till June 9.

“There will be no change accepted in the already applied group /medium, either in exam form or through previous correction window/s, for appearing in the Chartered Accountants Examinations scheduled in the month of July 2020 The on-line window for seeking the change of Centre will be made available at icaiexam.icai.org,” the official notification mentioned.

The CA exam has further been postponed and is now scheduled to be conducted from July 29.

As per the revised dates, the foundation (new course) exam will now be held on August 7, 9, 11, 14, while intermediate course examinations under old scheme will be held on July 30, August 2, 4, 6 for Group-I, August 8, 10, 13 for Group-II.

The candidates need to check the website- icaiexam.icai.org for dates of various exams.

ICAI will conduct the CA exams at 207 centres nationwide and also at five centres overseas — Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat. The result declaration can be pushed till September.

