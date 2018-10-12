ICAI allots exam centre in a different zone, issues clarification

ICAI exams 2018: The exams for the foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-new are scheduled to held on November 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2018. (Image source: pixabay.com) ICAI exams 2018: The exams for the foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-new are scheduled to held on November 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2018. (Image source: pixabay.com)

ICAI exams 2018: Due to the lack of accommodation in certain zones opted by the candidates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has shifted the exam centres of candidates appearing in the examinations in the cities of Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore and Vadodara to other cities.

“In view of this, it is not possible to accede to the requests of the candidates for transfer to an examination centre in a particular zone of the city opted by them. Similarly, certain students who had opted Mallappuram City have been shifted to Kozhikode City,” read the official notification.

The admit cards for the foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-new November 2018 have been released Thursday on the official website – icaiexam.icai.org. The ICAI admit cards have candidate’s photographs and signatures on them. In a note, the institute has clarified that no physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate.

The exams for the foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-new are scheduled to held on November 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2018. Candidates need to follow the steps to download and print their admit cards from the website.

ICAI admit cards 2018: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website – icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link towards the left side of the page

Step 3: A pdf file will open.

Step 4: Read the instructions and click on the link displayed on the page

Step 5: Enter the registration number and other details

Step 6: Download and take a print out

For any further clarifications, the candidate can contact in the following IDs: Foundation candidates: foundation_examhelpline@icai.in Final candidates: final_examhelpline@icai.in Intermediate(IPC) candidates : intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in

Helpline telephone numbers: 0120 3054 851, 852, 853, 854 and 835 and 0120 4953 751,752, 753 and 754

