ICAI CA Admit Card 2026: CA Final, Inter hall tickets out for May exam at icai.org

ICAI CA Final, Inter Admit Cards May 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on April 17 has released the admit cards for the CA Intermediate and Final May 2026 examinations. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official ICAI e-services portal using their login credentials ahead of the upcoming exams.
The CA institute earlier had revised the examination schedule for the Intermediate course. As per the updated timetable, Group I exams will now be held on May 5, 7 and 9, instead of May 3, 5 and 7. Group II exams are rescheduled to May 11, 13 and 15, replacing the earlier dates of May 9, 11 and 13.
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The institute has clarified that there is no change in exam timings, and all papers will continue to be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Step 1: Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets:
Step 2: Visit the official ICAI e-services portal
Step 3: Log in using your SSP ID and password
Step 4: Click on the link for CA Intermediate/Final May 2026 admit card
Step 5: Verify the details displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download and print the admit card for exam day use
Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre, as it is a mandatory document for entry.
Meanwhile, ICAI has also issued a clarification regarding certain media reports claiming that a new authority may be set up by the government to conduct CA examinations. The institute has termed these claims as “factually incorrect” and stated that no such proposal has been officially confirmed by the concerned ministry.
The circulating reports had triggered confusion among aspirants. ICAI has advised students and stakeholders not to rely on unverified information and to remain focused on their preparation for the May examination cycle, reaffirming its commitment to the student community.