ICAI CA Admit Card 2026: CA Final, Inter hall tickets out for May exam at icai.org

ICAI CA Final, Inter Admit Cards May 2026 at icai.org (Image via official website)

ICAI CA Final, Inter Admit Cards May 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on April 17 has released the admit cards for the CA Intermediate and Final May 2026 examinations. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official ICAI e-services portal using their login credentials ahead of the upcoming exams.

The CA institute earlier had revised the examination schedule for the Intermediate course. As per the updated timetable, Group I exams will now be held on May 5, 7 and 9, instead of May 3, 5 and 7. Group II exams are rescheduled to May 11, 13 and 15, replacing the earlier dates of May 9, 11 and 13.