Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Of 14,700 chartered accountants graduated this year, 44% are women candidates

A total of 4,305 Chartered Accountants graduated from the Western Region — Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa.

44% of the CA graduates were womenOn a national level, 14,700 CAs graduated this year, out of which 44 per cent were female candidates. (Source: ICAI)
Of 14,700 chartered accountants graduated this year, 44% are women candidates
A total of 14,700 chartered accountants graduated this year, out of which 44 per cent were women candidates. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organised a convocation ceremony across the country today and rank certificates for the May 2022 CA final exam and membership certificates for newly enrolled CA members, who registered between May 2022 and September 2022, were awarded at the ICAI Convocation.

A total of 4,305 CAs graduated from the Western Region — Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa.

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal opened the convocation at the ICAI centre in Hyderabad. All locations saw the live broadcast of the inauguration.

With more than 3.60 lakh members and more than 7.65 lakh students, ICAI is the second-largest accounting organisation in the world. The institute is moving on with its agenda of inclusive growth and keeps elevating the profession through its five regional councils, 166 branches, 44 overseas chapters, and 33 representative offices.

The Mumbai event took place concurrently with convocation in 10 of the nation’s top cities.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 16:11 IST
