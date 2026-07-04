ICAI CA Foundation topper 2026: AIR 1 Sakshi Jain shares her preparation strategy

Written by Prerna
Sakshi Jain, an 18-year-old from Pachora town in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, who secured All India Rank 1 in the ICAI CA Foundation examination, told indianexpress.com that seeing her result felt “unrealistic,” especially since she had feared failing the Law paper.
“I was very afraid after seeing the paper and panicked for 15-20 minutes. It was very hard and lengthy,” the teenager, who scored 371 out of 400 to top the May 2026 exam, said.
Jain’s interest in finance began in Class 9, when she was certain she would opt for commerce. Soon after, she discovered the Chartered Accountancy path and committed to pursuing it. “I had no interest in science, geography, or any other subjects. I knew what I wanted,” she said. After Class 10, Jain moved to Nashik to prepare for CA. By Class 11, she was attempting mock tests and revising regularly to assess her weak areas and brush up on her strengths. Though she enjoyed most subjects, Law remained her toughest challenge.
She credited her faculty’s guidance for most of her preparation. During her Class 12 Maharashtra board exams, she paused CA Foundation preparation for nearly three months, topping BYK College of Commerce with 96 per cent. Once boards ended in February, she resumed CA studies, dedicating the final three months to revision and practice for the May Foundation test.
She told indianexpress.com that her family’s support was unwavering: “My parents were a constant source of emotional support.” When asked about the ‘under-representation’ of women in the CA field, she said, “I believe women can actually achieve greater heights once you provide them with the same resources and support.” She added that Chartered Accountancy can give her a platform “for everything she wants to be in her life.”
For future aspirants, Jain advised “confidence, early preparation, and consistent revision”.
Outside academics, she enjoys watching cricket and chatting with friends. She has already begun preparing for the CA Intermediate exam and is aiming for the May 2027 attempt.
–Prerna is an intern working with The Indian Express