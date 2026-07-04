ICAI CA Foundation topper 2026: AIR 1 Sakshi Jain shares her preparation strategy

Written by Prerna

Sakshi Jain, an 18-year-old from Pachora town in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, who secured All India Rank 1 in the ICAI CA Foundation examination, told indianexpress.com that seeing her result felt “unrealistic,” especially since she had feared failing the Law paper.

“I was very afraid after seeing the paper and panicked for 15-20 minutes. It was very hard and lengthy,” the teenager, who scored 371 out of 400 to top the May 2026 exam, said.

‘I knew what I wanted’

Jain’s interest in finance began in Class 9, when she was certain she would opt for commerce. Soon after, she discovered the Chartered Accountancy path and committed to pursuing it. “I had no interest in science, geography, or any other subjects. I knew what I wanted,” she said. After Class 10, Jain moved to Nashik to prepare for CA. By Class 11, she was attempting mock tests and revising regularly to assess her weak areas and brush up on her strengths. Though she enjoyed most subjects, Law remained her toughest challenge.