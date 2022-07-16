Son of powerloom worker cracks ICAI CA final exam, Surat girl is state topper

Rohit Siddha, son of a powerloom worker in Gujarat’s Surat, cracked the CA finals examination by securing an All India Rank (AIR) 42. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India announced the result on Friday morning in which Akshay Goyal got rank 1 while Surat girl Shrusti Sanghavi secured rank three.

Rohit Siddha’s family hails from Telangana and has been staying in Surat for years. He lives with his parents and younger sister in one room house of EWS quarters (Economic Weaker Section) in the Dindoli area in Surat.

Talking to the Indian Express Rohit Siddha said, “I scored 88 per cent in 10th standard and 92 per cent in 12th standard. I did my BCom as an external student and helped my family financially by taking tuition classes. As my father’s monthly income is Rs 15,000, we were deprived of basic facilities. Therefore, I decided to do the CA course. However, the fees was too high. One of my friends told me about the CA stars program that is run by CA Ravi Chavchariya. I appeared for the entrance exam and cleared it. For three years, I got free coaching.”

He further added, “I was expecting among top 30 rank but I got 42 rank. Now I will practice in the corporate sector and earn more money. My family members are overwhelmed after seeing my name in the top 50. My success has inspired my sister who now wishes to become CA. She is presently doing her BCom and preparing for the CA Stars program.”

CA Ravi Chavchariya has been running professional courses for chartered accountant aspirants for many years. He claims that his students have always performed well in the CA final exams. “We also run CA Stars group wherein students from poor sections of society are selected and they get three years of free coaching. In the last couple of years, around 40 students from our CA Stars program cleared the exam and they are now practicing independently. Some are working in multinational corporate companies.”

Shrusti Sanghavi also took coaching under CA Ravi Chavchariya for nine months. She comes from a CA family as her father and grandfather both are chartered accountants.

Talking to the Indian Express Shrusti said, “I have been aware about the chartered accountant profession since my childhood due to our family environment and since then I decided to become a CA. The reason behind my unexpected success is the support of my family and my coaching centre. I am delighted.”

Chavchariya further added, “Shrusti Shangavi was disciplined in her studies. She had finished her course six months before the exams conducted in May 2022 and had been regularly giving tests. Apart from this, Rohit Siddha is our student from the CA stars program and has got 42nd rank. Our intention is to give support to the underprivileged student so that they can raise the living standards of their family.”

Apart from Shrusti and Siddha, other students who gained a secured position in the top 50 list are Arun Barona (32nd rank) with 561 marks out of 800, followed by Arham Parekh (37th rank) with 554 marks, Siddharth Saheriya got 549 marks and gained 40th position, and Gaurav Rathi, had gained 48th rank.

The ICAI had in May conducted nationwide exams of CA finals. Sources said that a total of 29,348 students appeared in the exams out of which 3695 students came out with flying colours. In Surat, over 200 students appeared in the CA exams. Shrusti Sanghavi scored 611 marks out of 800 marks.