Toggle Menu
IBSAT results 2018: Check how to download at ibsindia.orghttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/ibsat-results-2018-how-to-download-ibsindia-org-5513579/

IBSAT results 2018: Check how to download at ibsindia.org

IBSAT result 2018 declared on the official website ibs.org.in. Selected candidates will be eligible for admission to MBA courses in IBS campuses across India.

IBSAT result 2018, ibs admission, ISB admissions, ibs.org,in, MBA admissions, education news, idnian express
IBSAT result 2018: Candidates can check the result at isbindia.org.

IBSAT result 2018: The Indian Business School (IBS) has announced the result for the ICFAI Business Studies Aptitude Test (IBSSAT 2018) – the entrance exam for the Indian B-school. Candidates can check the result at ibsindia.org.

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to enrol in the IBS campuses including in Jaipur, Kolkata, Gurgaon, Dehradun, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

IBSAT result 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official webiste – ibsindia.org

Step 2: On the home page, click IBSAT 2018 results on the top tab

Advertising

Step 3: A new page will open, log-in using application number

Step 4: Check your result

Last year, 25,000 candidates had appeared for IBSAT 2017 and only 12,000 candidates qualified.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android