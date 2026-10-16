IBPS SO Prelims Result 2026 Out: Check specialist officer scores at ibps.in

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2026 Declared at ibps.in: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the Specialist Officer (SO) XVI preliminary examination result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their qualifying status and download their scorecards through the official website, ibps.in.
The IBPS SO Prelims Result 2026 was announced on October 15. The scorecard download window will remain open until October 22, 2026. Candidates are advised to download and save their scorecards before the deadline.
IBPS SO Prelims Result 2026: How to download
To access the IBPS SO Pre Result 2026 download link, candidates can follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in.
Step 2: Open the Specialist Officers XVI section under the CRP Specialist Officers tab.
Step 3: Click on the result status link for the CRP-SPL-XVI preliminary examination.
Step 4: Enter the registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.
Step 5: Submit the details to view the result and download the scorecard.
Step 6: Candidates should check their qualifying status carefully and retain a copy of the scorecard for future reference.
What next after IBPS SO Prelims Result 2026?
Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the IBPS SO Mains examination, scheduled for November 1, 2026. The recruitment process is being conducted under the CRP-SPL-XVI cycle to fill Specialist Officer vacancies in participating banks.
The Specialist Officer recruitment covers posts such as IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Marketing Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari. The mains examination pattern varies according to the post.
The prelims result determines eligibility for the next stage. Candidates should check the official IBPS website for updates on the mains examination, admit card and subsequent stages of the selection process.