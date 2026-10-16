IBPS SO Prelims Result 2026 Out: Check specialist officer scores at ibps.in

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2026 Declared at ibps.in: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the Specialist Officer (SO) XVI preliminary examination result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their qualifying status and download their scorecards through the official website, ibps.in.

The IBPS SO Prelims Result 2026 was announced on October 15. The scorecard download window will remain open until October 22, 2026. Candidates are advised to download and save their scorecards before the deadline.

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2026: How to download

To access the IBPS SO Pre Result 2026 download link, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in.

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Step 2: Open the Specialist Officers XVI section under the CRP Specialist Officers tab.